Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $39.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,874.94. 22,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.