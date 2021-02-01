Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 4,013 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

