Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,419 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,968. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.