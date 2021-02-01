Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,142. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55.

