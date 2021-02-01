Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,637. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

