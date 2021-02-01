Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

