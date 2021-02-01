Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 89.4% in January

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

