Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

