Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.2% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 435,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 75.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.22. 1,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily acquired 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 680 shares of company stock valued at $45,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

