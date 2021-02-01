Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

