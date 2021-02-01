Tokenbox Market Capitalization Achieves $265,204.12 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $265,204.12 and approximately $5,320.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

