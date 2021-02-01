Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tivity Health by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 504,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,051. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

