TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.43 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TITAN is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

