Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after buying an additional 160,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

