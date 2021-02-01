Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $27.93 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $6.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.70 or 0.00629836 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

