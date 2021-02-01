Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $27.25 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

