Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124,538 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

