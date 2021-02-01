Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,016 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3,755.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,982,000 after purchasing an additional 295,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

