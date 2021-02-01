Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $108,038,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 541,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.