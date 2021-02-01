Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,472 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $143.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

