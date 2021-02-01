Thisoption Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.54 million and $4.00 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

