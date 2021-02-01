TheStreet Upgrades PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

PCB stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. Research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $77,603.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,893 shares of company stock worth $235,306. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

