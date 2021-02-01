Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

