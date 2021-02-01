Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSOI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.