Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSOI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.