The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

