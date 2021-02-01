The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Director Warren Olsen Purchases 1,000 Shares

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Director Warren Olsen acquired 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TWN opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.