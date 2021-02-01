The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

