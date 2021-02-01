The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $51.56 million and $20.68 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,076,434 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

