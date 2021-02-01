The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

