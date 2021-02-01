The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.10 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 897,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

