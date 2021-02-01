The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 460.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 5.16% of The L.S. Starrett worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.52. 18,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,240. The L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

