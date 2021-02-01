The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in The Kroger by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 551,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $18.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.70%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

