The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.