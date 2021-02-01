The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €24.80 Price Target for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.52 ($24.14) on Thursday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

