The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

The ExOne stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 351.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

