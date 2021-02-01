The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The European Equity Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund comprises about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 2.98% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

EEA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

