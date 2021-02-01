The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $236.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

