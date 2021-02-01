The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

