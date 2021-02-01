The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000.

NYSE SZC traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

