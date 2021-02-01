The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.86

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 17496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
