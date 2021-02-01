The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.86

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 17496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

