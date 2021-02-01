The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,337,000 after buying an additional 1,237,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 404,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064,111. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

