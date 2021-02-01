The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $194.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

