TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.