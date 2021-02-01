TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
