TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:TTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 235,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
