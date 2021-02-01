TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 235,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

