Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $818.60. 482,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $775.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,636.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $751.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.