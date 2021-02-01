Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $751.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

