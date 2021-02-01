Terry L. Blaker Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $209.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

