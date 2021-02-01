Terry L. Blaker Makes New $357,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $739.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,086 shares of company stock worth $20,843,296. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

