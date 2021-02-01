Terry L. Blaker Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

