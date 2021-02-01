Terry L. Blaker Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

